New Holland’s plants are busy right now, and Tyson is hiring across shifts. If you’re up for physical work and like steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: New Holland, PA

Pay: $19.83/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

This role backs up several production areas, from prepping ingredients to running equipment and helping in packing. Good fit if you like variety, can handle physical work, and want steady daytime hours with benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: New Holland, PA

Pay: $19.35/hour

Type: Part-time, 1st shift

Hands-on processing job using scissors and knives to trim and cut chicken on a fast-moving line. Great if you want daytime hours, can stand and move all shift, and don’t mind working in cold or humid areas.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: New Holland, PA

Pay: $19.35/hour

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Same core work as the day shift debone role, but on evenings. Good option if you need a later schedule and can handle fast-paced, physical work on slippery surfaces and platforms.

If one of these fits your schedule, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.