New Haven neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these might be worth a look.

Item: Drive Medical bed assist rail for home use

Details: Adjustable height and easy to install. The rail slides under the mattress to help with getting in and out of bed.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Millstone Pond, New Haven, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rectangular mirror with a wooden frame

Details: Simple, classic style that works in many rooms. Size is 31 1/2" tall and 24 1/2" wide. Great for an entryway, bedroom, or hallway.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Millstone Pond, New Haven, MI

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Upholstered stool with wooden legs

Details: Comfortable seat, works well as a vanity bench or extra seating in any room.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Millstone Pond, New Haven, MI

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in New Haven tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.