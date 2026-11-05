🏥 New Haven, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

New Haven’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with a couple of solid front-line roles open. Good fit if you like helping patients and want steady, in-person work close to home.

Employer: North Macomb Medical Associates

North Macomb Medical Associates Location: New Haven, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, paid training

You’ll support doctors and patients with rooming, basic history, helping during exams, and keeping treatment rooms and instruments clean and ready. Great for someone organized with strong communication skills who wants hands-on medical office experience.

Employer: New Haven Family Dental

Location: 59041 Gratiot Ave, New Haven, MI 48048 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hour, depending on experience

Front-desk style role where you explain treatment plans, go over insurance and payments, schedule visits, and keep charts organized. Dental experience is a plus but not required—training is offered, so it’s a nice step in if you have customer service, medical office, or sales background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.