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🏥 New Haven, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
New Haven’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with a couple of solid front-line roles open. Good fit if you like helping patients and want steady, in-person work close to home.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: North Macomb Medical Associates
- Location: New Haven, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, paid training
You’ll support doctors and patients with rooming, basic history, helping during exams, and keeping treatment rooms and instruments clean and ready. Great for someone organized with strong communication skills who wants hands-on medical office experience.
Dental Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: New Haven Family Dental
- Location: 59041 Gratiot Ave, New Haven, MI 48048 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$25/hour, depending on experience
Front-desk style role where you explain treatment plans, go over insurance and payments, schedule visits, and keep charts organized. Dental experience is a plus but not required—training is offered, so it’s a nice step in if you have customer service, medical office, or sales background.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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