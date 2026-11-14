K–6 events at Allen County Public Library Nov 16–21

The Allen County Public Library will host K–6 events from November 16–21 at multiple branches; some programs are also open to other ages and registration is recommended. Events include:

Monday, November 16 : PAWS to Read from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Grabill Branch .

: from at the . Tuesday, November 17 : Magnetic Fabric Bottle Opener: Intro to Button Making from 3–4 p.m. at the Georgetown Branch ; LEGO Challenge from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the Dupont Branch and from 4–5 p.m. at the Main Library .

: from at the ; from at the and from at the . Wednesday, November 18 : Make Invisible Ink Paintings from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the New Haven Branch ; LEGO Challenge from 4–5 p.m. at the Grabill Branch ; Grown-Up & Me: Art Journals from 4–5 p.m. at the Little Turtle Branch ; Sunflower Bracelets from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Branch ; PAWS to Read from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Branch .

: from at the ; from at the ; from at the ; from at the ; from at the . Thursday, November 19 : Sunflower Bracelets from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch ; Sound It Out: Phonics for Elementary Kids (K–3rd Grade) from 4–5 p.m. at the Main Library ; Magnetic Fabric Bottle Opener: Intro to Button Making from 6–7 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch .

: from at the ; from at the ; from at the . Friday, November 13 : No K–6th grade programs or events.

: No K–6th grade programs or events. Saturday, November 21: Storytime: Dinovember Party from 10–11 a.m. at the Main Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Allen County Public Library