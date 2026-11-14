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Allen County
K–6 events at Allen County Public Library Nov 16–21
2 days ago
The Allen County Public Library will host K–6 events from November 16–21 at multiple branches; some programs are also open to other ages and registration is recommended. Events include:
- Monday, November 16: PAWS to Read from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Grabill Branch.
- Tuesday, November 17: Magnetic Fabric Bottle Opener: Intro to Button Making from 3–4 p.m. at the Georgetown Branch; LEGO Challenge from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the Dupont Branch and from 4–5 p.m. at the Main Library.
- Wednesday, November 18: Make Invisible Ink Paintings from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the New Haven Branch; LEGO Challenge from 4–5 p.m. at the Grabill Branch; Grown-Up & Me: Art Journals from 4–5 p.m. at the Little Turtle Branch; Sunflower Bracelets from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Branch; PAWS to Read from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Branch.
- Thursday, November 19: Sunflower Bracelets from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch; Sound It Out: Phonics for Elementary Kids (K–3rd Grade) from 4–5 p.m. at the Main Library; Magnetic Fabric Bottle Opener: Intro to Button Making from 6–7 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch.
- Friday, November 13: No K–6th grade programs or events.
- Saturday, November 21: Storytime: Dinovember Party from 10–11 a.m. at the Main Library.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Allen County Public Library
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