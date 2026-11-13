undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Komets 75th anniversary display at Main Library
8 days ago
To mark the Fort Wayne Komets' 75th anniversary, the Allen County Public Library Main Library will display vintage team memorabilia and game-worn apparel in the Great Hall starting 2026-11-18. The exhibit highlights photographs, memories, and history of the Komets uncovered through research at ACPL's Genealogy Center.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Allen County Public Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.