Library hosts Native American Heritage Month events

Allen County Public Library is offering Native American Heritage Month events in November, including Sunflower Bracelet craft programs for children and a film screening for adults at the Main Library. Sunflower Bracelet sessions are for K–6th grade unless noted: November 10 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Main Library, 4 p.m. at the Monroeville Branch, and 4:30 p.m. at the Pontiac Branch (for 4th–8th grade); November 12 at 4 p.m. at the Tecumseh Branch; November 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Georgetown Branch; November 18 at 4:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Branch; November 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch; and November 23 at 4 p.m. at the Waynedale Branch (for 4th–6th grade). Adults can attend a screening of “Once Upon a River” on November 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library, and visitors can also view special book displays on Indigenous stories and culture throughout November.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Allen County Public Library