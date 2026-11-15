New Haven has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from school roles to library work. Here are a couple of solid options if you like helping students and families learn.

Employer: Elevate Charter Schools (Booker T. Washington Academy)

Elevate Charter Schools (Booker T. Washington Academy) Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $43,000 – $50,000

Type: Full-time, exempt

You’ll be the go-to sub at a K–4 charter school, covering classes, leading small groups, and helping keep school culture strong. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year with elementary students, and want to grow into a full-time teaching career through their Resident Teacher Pathway.

Employer: City of New Haven – New Haven Free Public Library

Location: New Haven, CT (Ives & Mitchell branches)

Salary: Not listed (part-time, non-benefited)

Not listed (part-time, non-benefited) Type: Part-time (19 hours/week), internship-style

Hands-on library work doing shelving, checkouts, basic tech support, and helping patrons. Great starter role if you’re eyeing Library Science or want public service experience; English/Spanish speakers are especially encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.