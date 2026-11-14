New Haven’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from boutique studios to big project consultants. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Atelier Cho Thompson

Atelier Cho Thompson Location: New Haven, CT (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work on everything from cafes and schools to cultural spaces, branding, and furniture in a multidisciplinary design studio. Great fit if you’re strong in Revit + Adobe Creative Suite, have experience with construction documents, and like wearing “many hats” on design projects.

Employer: The Reserves Network (direct hire for client)

(direct hire for client) Location: New Haven, CT area (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $140,000 – $150,000/year

Hands-on role owning hardware from concept to production: analog/digital circuits, multi-layer PCBs, cable/harness design, and troubleshooting. Ideal if you have 5+ years of hardware design, enjoy lab work and travel, and want real ownership of your designs.

Employer: MBP (McDonough Bolyard Peck)

Location: New Haven, CT (on-site project support)

(on-site project support) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year

Support higher-ed, healthcare, and public-sector construction projects as the client’s on-site engineering rep. Good match if you have a BS in Engineering, like project controls and documentation, and want strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision for employees, 401(k) profit-sharing, and paid certifications).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on growth paths and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.