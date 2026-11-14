New Haven’s science scene is buzzing right now, from biotech startups to big academic labs. If you’re in research and ready for a change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Location: New Haven, CT (lab-based)

(lab-based) Type: Full-time

Deadline: November 18, 2026

Work on injectable formulations for cutting-edge biotherapeutics, from proteins to oligos and peptides. You’ll run formulation and stability studies, support GMP tech transfer, and help with regulatory filings (IND, BLA) in a highly collaborative product development team.

Employer: Arvinas (via BioSpace listing)

(via BioSpace listing) Location: New Haven, CT (on-site with possible hybrid)

(on-site with possible hybrid) Type: Full-time

Lead medicinal chemistry on PROTAC and degrader–antibody conjugate programs from early discovery to clinical candidate. This is a senior PhD-level role where you’ll drive SAR, work closely with CROs, and present strategy and data to leadership in a fast-moving biotech.

Employer: Actalent (supporting a major academic medical center)

(supporting a major academic medical center) Location: New Haven, CT (fully on-site, some limited remote flexibility)

(fully on-site, some limited remote flexibility) Type: Full-time, 6-month contract-to-hire

Pay: $32.00 – $35.00/hour

Deadline: November 25, 2026

Hands-on role coordinating moderately to highly complex clinical trials, with direct patient contact and heavy protocol, regulatory, and data responsibilities. Great fit if you know GCP/FDA rules and want to grow in oncology research and academic medicine.

Employer: Yale University

Location: New Haven, CT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time staff

Salary Range: $90,000 – $165,750

PhD- or master’s-level program leader role supporting Long COVID and ME/CFS research across Yale, Stanford, and Harvard. You’ll coordinate grants, IRB, contracts, budgets, and manuscripts, keeping a large, multi-site research program running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.