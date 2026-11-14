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🔬 New Haven Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Openings $90K+
New Haven’s science scene is buzzing right now, from biotech startups to big academic labs. If you’re in research and ready for a change, these roles are worth a look.
Associate Scientist IV, Injectable Drug Product Development
- Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Location: New Haven, CT (lab-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Deadline: November 18, 2026
Work on injectable formulations for cutting-edge biotherapeutics, from proteins to oligos and peptides. You’ll run formulation and stability studies, support GMP tech transfer, and help with regulatory filings (IND, BLA) in a highly collaborative product development team.
Medicinal Chemistry Project Leader
- Employer: Arvinas (via BioSpace listing)
- Location: New Haven, CT (on-site with possible hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
Lead medicinal chemistry on PROTAC and degrader–antibody conjugate programs from early discovery to clinical candidate. This is a senior PhD-level role where you’ll drive SAR, work closely with CROs, and present strategy and data to leadership in a fast-moving biotech.
Clinical Research Coordinator II (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Actalent (supporting a major academic medical center)
- Location: New Haven, CT (fully on-site, some limited remote flexibility)
- Type: Full-time, 6-month contract-to-hire
- Pay: $32.00 – $35.00/hour
- Deadline: November 25, 2026
Hands-on role coordinating moderately to highly complex clinical trials, with direct patient contact and heavy protocol, regulatory, and data responsibilities. Great fit if you know GCP/FDA rules and want to grow in oncology research and academic medicine.
Scientific Program Manager – Neuroimmune-PAIS Program
- Employer: Yale University
- Location: New Haven, CT (on-site)
- Type: Full-time staff
- Salary Range: $90,000 – $165,750
PhD- or master’s-level program leader role supporting Long COVID and ME/CFS research across Yale, Stanford, and Harvard. You’ll coordinate grants, IRB, contracts, budgets, and manuscripts, keeping a large, multi-site research program running smoothly.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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