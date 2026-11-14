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New Haven
🏥 New Haven Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Tech Openings
12 days ago
New Haven’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are solid options here from bedside ICU to home care and imaging travel gigs.
RN - ICU (Night Shift, $60.69/hr)
- Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am
- Pay: $60.69/hour
Work in a high-acuity ICU at a prestigious New Haven hospital. Great fit if you have 2+ years acute ICU/CCU or stepdown and want strong pay for night shifts.
SRC Phlebotomist I
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Collect blood and other specimens while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good role if you have phlebotomy training or on-the-job experience and want to grow in a major health system.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,976/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $2,976/week
Travel CT Tech assignment with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Ideal if you like night shifts, want weekly pay, and enjoy working with a recruiter-focused travel agency.
Home Health Aide / CNA (Branford, $20/hr)
- Employer: Affirmed Home Care
- Location: Branford, CT (near New Haven)
- Type: Part-time, 12-hr day & overnight shifts
- Pay: Starting at $20/hour
Provide one-on-one care in the home—help with daily activities, meals, and companionship. Good for CNA/HHA caregivers who want weekly pay, overtime potential, and flexible days.
Acute Inpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time, inpatient/acute dialysis
- Pay: Depends on location and experience (range not listed)
Care for hospitalized patients needing acute dialysis, with chances to grow in Fresenius’ Clinical Advancement Program. Best for RNs with 9+ months RN experience and interest in nephrology or ICU/hemodialysis.
Pediatric Nurse Advisor – CARE Center
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health / Yale Medicine CARE Center
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Coordinate complex pediatric referrals and transitions of care in a fast-paced academic setting. Great for BSN-prepared RNs with 3–5 years acute or ambulatory experience who enjoy care coordination and process improvement.
Travel CT Tech – $3,192–$3,281/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: New Haven, CT 06510
- Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 4x10 nights
- Pay: Estimated $3,192–$3,281 gross per week
Night-shift CT Tech contract with weekly pay, health benefits, and recruiter support. Strong option if you’re licensed, like travel work, and want higher weekly earnings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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