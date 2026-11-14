New Haven’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are solid options here from bedside ICU to home care and imaging travel gigs.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

WhiteCap Workforce Solutions Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am

Full-time, Pay: $60.69/hour

Work in a high-acuity ICU at a prestigious New Haven hospital. Great fit if you have 2+ years acute ICU/CCU or stepdown and want strong pay for night shifts.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Collect blood and other specimens while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good role if you have phlebotomy training or on-the-job experience and want to grow in a major health system.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 10-hr nights, 40 hrs/week

Travel contract, , Pay: Approx. $2,976/week

Travel CT Tech assignment with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Ideal if you like night shifts, want weekly pay, and enjoy working with a recruiter-focused travel agency.

Employer: Affirmed Home Care

Location: Branford, CT (near New Haven)

Type: Part-time, 12-hr day & overnight shifts

Part-time, Pay: Starting at $20/hour

Provide one-on-one care in the home—help with daily activities, meals, and companionship. Good for CNA/HHA caregivers who want weekly pay, overtime potential, and flexible days.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time, inpatient/acute dialysis

Full-time, inpatient/acute dialysis Pay: Depends on location and experience (range not listed)

Care for hospitalized patients needing acute dialysis, with chances to grow in Fresenius’ Clinical Advancement Program. Best for RNs with 9+ months RN experience and interest in nephrology or ICU/hemodialysis.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health / Yale Medicine CARE Center

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Coordinate complex pediatric referrals and transitions of care in a fast-paced academic setting. Great for BSN-prepared RNs with 3–5 years acute or ambulatory experience who enjoy care coordination and process improvement.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: New Haven, CT 06510

Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks , 4x10 nights

Full-time travel contract, , Pay: Estimated $3,192–$3,281 gross per week

Night-shift CT Tech contract with weekly pay, health benefits, and recruiter support. Strong option if you’re licensed, like travel work, and want higher weekly earnings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.