New Haven’s food scene is busy, and a few solid kitchen and service jobs are open right now. These roles range from entry-level to experienced chef, with steady schedules and room to grow.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Full-time (part-time also available) Salary: Not listed

Make pizzas, help customers, handle cash, and help open or close the store while managing the team. Good fit if you’re 17+, outgoing, energetic, and like a fast-paced, fun shop with flexible hours.

Employer: Morrison Living (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: The Towers at Tower Lane, New Haven, CT

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–7:30 pm)

(Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–7:30 pm) Pay: $17.00/hour

Entry-level cook role in a senior living setting—no prior experience required. You’ll prep and serve meals, keep the kitchen clean, and follow food safety rules, with access to a big-company benefits package even in part-time roles.

Employer: Leila Day (via Acquire4Hire)

Location: New Haven, CT (near East Rock Park)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–3:00 pm

Lead a one-person school kitchen for about 100 children and 25 staff—plan menus, cook breakfast/lunch/snacks, and manage ordering and food safety. Great for an experienced cook with culinary training and ServSafe, who wants steady daytime hours, strong benefits, and a role that connects food with kids’ learning.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—New Haven kitchens are always turning over and promoting from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.