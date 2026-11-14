New Haven is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in education and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: Guckenheimer / ISS

Guckenheimer / ISS Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $98,000–$105,000/year

Lead a facilities team and keep a major site running smoothly day to day. This role owns building operations, vendor management, safety, and team leadership, with full-time benefits and a clear focus on employee experience and workplace quality.

Employer: Yale University – School of Public Health

Location: New Haven, CT (60 College Street)

Type: Full-time, fixed duration, hybrid

Salary: $90,000–$165,750/year

High-impact role leading major education projects at Yale, from curriculum redesign to accreditation and new program development. Great fit if you have strong project management skills and want to shape the future of public health education in a complex, collaborative environment.

Employer: The Bizzell Group

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time (type not explicitly stated)

Full-time (type not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Oversee Job Corps–related programs, staff, and student services with a focus on youth success and community impact. This role is hands-on leadership: supervising teams, improving performance, building employer relationships, and helping young adults build real-world skills.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.