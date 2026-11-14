📢 New name for Cesar Chavez Middle School in NHUSD

New Haven Unified’s Board of Education has officially renamed Cesar Chavez Middle School to Lisjan Nation Middle School.

Lisjan (pronounced “Le Shahn”) means “Big Valley” and honors the Ohlone Chochenyo people, whose ancestral lands include the communities served by New Haven Unified School District. The school’s Facility Names Committee recommended the name after consulting with Ohlone Chochenyo leaders.

The renaming process began last spring and drew 400+ name suggestions from across the community. District leaders also shared that they received reports of racist and discriminatory comments toward members of the Sikh and Punjabi community during the process, and stressed that discrimination and hateful comments have no place in NHUSD, at school or elsewhere.

Superintendent John Thompson, Ed.D. is encouraging everyone to come together around the new name and to help make schools places where all students and families feel respected, valued, and welcome.

This message is available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin for New Haven families.