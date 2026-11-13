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💻 New Haven IT Hiring Now: Multiple Roles from $18/hr to $150K
New Haven’s tech scene is busy right now, from campus labs to cutting‑edge quantum computing. If you’re in IT or just tech‑curious, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Senior Service Engineer [618]
- Employer: D‑Wave Quantum Inc.
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $109,000 – $150,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on senior role working with quantum computing systems (mechanical, electrical, vacuum, and cryogenic). You’ll lead installs, upgrades, and complex troubleshooting for D‑Wave’s Leap™ quantum cloud, mentor junior engineers, and travel about 10% across North America and Europe.
Research Software Engineer – Program Analyst
- Employer: Yale University – Emergency Medicine / Yale Digital Health Lab
- Location: 464 Congress Avenue, New Haven, CT
- Salary: $61,500 – $91,875/year
- Type: Full-time, fixed-term (staff)
Early-career dev role building and supporting secure web apps for healthcare and public-service projects. You’ll work with C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, SQL, and get exposure to digital health, AI-assisted tools, and clinical research tech while tapping into Yale’s benefits and training.
Technician Cable Installation
- Employer: Prince Telecom, LLC
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $18.00/hour + piece rate
- Type: Full-time
Field tech job installing and troubleshooting internet, video, phone, and alarm services in homes and businesses. Weekly pay, benefits, and 401(k) with company match, plus lots of hands-on work if you like being out in the field instead of at a desk.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and New Haven’s tech employers are hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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