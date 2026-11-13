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🔧 New Haven building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
New Haven has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially in cleaning, facilities, and maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in top shape, these are worth a look.
Discharge Environmental Service Associate
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based cleaning role focused on patient rooms and clinical areas. You’ll handle room turnovers, trash and medical waste, and general cleaning to keep patients and staff safe.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: New Haven, CT (mobile)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Good fit if you’re independent, enjoy car care, and like working outdoors and on the move.
Facilities Management Director - Wakefield, RI
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Listed in New Haven, CT; role is for South County Health, Wakefield, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120K–$150K + 9% bonus potential + $20K sign-on bonus
Senior leadership role running plant operations and maintenance for a hospital campus. You’ll oversee budgets, compliance, and construction projects, so prior hospital facilities management experience is required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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