New Haven has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially in cleaning, facilities, and maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based cleaning role focused on patient rooms and clinical areas. You’ll handle room turnovers, trash and medical waste, and general cleaning to keep patients and staff safe.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: New Haven, CT (mobile)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Good fit if you’re independent, enjoy car care, and like working outdoors and on the move.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Listed in New Haven, CT ; role is for South County Health, Wakefield, RI

Listed in ; role is for Type: Full-time

Salary: $120K–$150K + 9% bonus potential + $20K sign-on bonus

Senior leadership role running plant operations and maintenance for a hospital campus. You’ll oversee budgets, compliance, and construction projects, so prior hospital facilities management experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.