New Haven’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from campus communications to car lots and medical tech. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals, telling stories, or building client relationships.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services Location: New Haven, CT (US-based, remote-friendly per posting)

(US-based, remote-friendly per posting) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Commission only (no base listed)

This role is built for college students, interns, and recent grads who want real sales and finance experience with a flexible schedule. You’ll work warm leads (no cold calling), get free training and mentorship, and learn client management while you study.

Employer: Smith+Nephew

Location: New Haven, CT (territory-based)

(territory-based) Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: Not listed (includes full corporate benefits)

Great fit if you want medical device sales and don’t mind the OR. You’ll support surgeons in sports medicine procedures, manage hospital accounts, and get hands-on training, strong benefits, and bonus potential while growing into a full rep role.

Employer: Yale University

Location: New Haven, CT (On-site)

Type: Full-time, staff

Salary: $68,000 – $120,500/year

Lead communications and media strategy for Yale’s Public Safety team, including crisis comms, social media, and community outreach. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years in PR/communications, strong writing skills, and experience handling high-stakes, fast-moving situations.

Employer: Brandfon Honda / Brandfon Hyundai

Location: New Haven, CT (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,778 – $139,851/year (base + commission)

If you love cars and people, this dealership role offers strong earning potential plus health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off. You’ll handle test drives, negotiations, and follow-ups, using CRM tools and outreach (including cold calling and B2B fleet sales) to build a steady book of business.

Employer: SoTalent (recruiting for a foodservice company)

(recruiting for a foodservice company) Location: New Haven, CT (field-based, on-site in territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus + uncapped commission (exact numbers not listed)

Territory role selling into restaurants and hospitality across New Haven. You’ll prospect new accounts, grow existing ones, and get car allowance, health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and structured sales training—ideal if you have restaurant or B2B sales experience and like being on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.