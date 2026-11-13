New Haven has some solid admin roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping busy offices running smoothly. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role handling patient check-in/check-out, registration, and scheduling in a busy Digestive Health office. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of customer service, can juggle multiple computer systems, and want to work directly with patients in a hospital setting.

Employer: City of New Haven

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Listed as Internship (City role, tested civil service position)

Listed as (City role, tested civil service position) Salary: Salary Range 8 (union scale, Local 884)

City Hall role managing birth, death, and marriage records, plus Elm City Resident ID cards. Comes with union benefits, pension instead of Social Security, paid time off, and city health insurance, ideal if you have a 4-year degree plus 2+ years admin/records experience and like detailed, law-based work.

Employer: Yale University (Yale Center for Clinical Investigation)

(Yale Center for Clinical Investigation) Location: New Haven, CT – hybrid (about 3 days on campus)

Type: Full-time, staff

Hourly Pay: $31.83/hour (Labor Grade D, union L34)

Higher-level admin role supporting directors, committees, events, and finances in a research center. You’ll manage complex calendars, purchase orders, invoices, events, and expense reports, with a mix of on-campus and remote work and access to Yale staff benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar openings you can browse from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.