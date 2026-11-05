🚌 New Haven Transportation Jobs With Multiple Flexible Driving Roles

New Haven has a steady flow of driving work right now, from high-earning OTR gigs to flexible side hustles. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of options here for different experience levels.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: New Haven, CT (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is long-haul OTR work that’s different from standard freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, there’s a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked, plus fuel price protection and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: JMV Support

JMV Support Location: New Haven, CT

Pay: About $500–$1,000 per week

Type: 1099 contractor, Full-time or Part-time

Handle emergency roadside calls—tire changes, jump starts, lockouts, and fuel deliveries—using your own vehicle and tools. You set your own schedule, work on the road, and focus on quick, friendly customer service.

Employer: TNT Logistics LLC

TNT Logistics LLC Location: New Haven, CT

Pay: About $250–$300 per day

Type: Full-time, OTR

Drive tractor‑trailers with manual transmission on long-distance OTR routes, hauling a mix of refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, or auto loads. This role is a fit if you have a CDL A, know FMCSA/DOT rules, and want steady miles with a focus on safety and professional growth.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.