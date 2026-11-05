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📣 New Haven Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths
New Haven is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from local field work to big-ticket enterprise tech. If you like talking to people and closing deals, this week has some strong options.
Northeast Territory Sales Representative – Lubricants
Employer: Amalie Oil Company
Location: Remote, based in New Haven CT – multi-state Northeast territory
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 base + commission
Outside sales role selling motor oils and industrial lubricants across the Northeast. Fully remote with 75% travel, a home office, and company-paid employee health insurance plus full benefits.
Outside Food Sales Representative
Employer: Gordon Food Service
Location: New Haven, CT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (salary + commission + bonuses)
Territory sales role calling on restaurants and foodservice accounts. Known for strong 401(k) match, low-cost benefits, car and cell reimbursement, and a structured 90-day training program to ramp you up.
Strategic Account Executive (East) – Enterprise AI SaaS
Employer: WRITER
Location: Remote (US), listed for New Haven, CT – East region
Type: Full-time
Compensation Range: $340,000 – $350,000 total
High-level enterprise SaaS sales role selling an AI platform to large global companies (8,000+ employees). Fully remote with stock options, 401(k), generous PTO, parental leave, and wellness/L&D stipends.
Frontier Representative – Fiber & Connectivity Sales
Employer: Momentum MGMT Analytics, Inc
Location: New Haven, CT (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $800 – $1,300 per week
Face-to-face role helping homeowners understand and sign up for Frontier internet and related services. Good fit if you like door-to-door or event-style sales and want clear weekly earning potential.
Sales Representative – Route & Retail Sales
Employer: Not listed
Location: New Haven, CT (in-person)
Type: Other (appears full-time, field-based)
Pay: $1,000 – $4,000 per week
Customer-facing sales role in retail and on-route settings, with driving, merchandising, and some heavy lifting. Offers a flexible schedule and room to grow if you like being on the move and talking with lots of people.
Financial Representative (Training Provided)
Employer: MWNM Financial (Northwestern Mutual)
Location: New Haven, CT (in-person office)
Type: Full-time
Pay (various ranges listed): up to $60,000 – $250,000+ per year (base + bonus + commission)
Advisory-style sales role helping clients with financial planning and insurance. Comes with training, mentorship, professional licensing support (Series 6 & 63), and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list nearby territories or related roles. Don’t wait too long; sales jobs tend to fill fast when the earning potential is strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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