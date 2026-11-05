📣 New Haven Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

New Haven is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from local field work to big-ticket enterprise tech. If you like talking to people and closing deals, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Amalie Oil Company

Location: Remote, based in New Haven CT – multi-state Northeast territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 base + commission

Outside sales role selling motor oils and industrial lubricants across the Northeast. Fully remote with 75% travel, a home office, and company-paid employee health insurance plus full benefits.

Employer: Gordon Food Service

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (salary + commission + bonuses)

Territory sales role calling on restaurants and foodservice accounts. Known for strong 401(k) match, low-cost benefits, car and cell reimbursement, and a structured 90-day training program to ramp you up.

Employer: WRITER

Location: Remote (US), listed for New Haven, CT – East region

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $340,000 – $350,000 total

High-level enterprise SaaS sales role selling an AI platform to large global companies (8,000+ employees). Fully remote with stock options, 401(k), generous PTO, parental leave, and wellness/L&D stipends.

Employer: Momentum MGMT Analytics, Inc

Location: New Haven, CT (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800 – $1,300 per week

Face-to-face role helping homeowners understand and sign up for Frontier internet and related services. Good fit if you like door-to-door or event-style sales and want clear weekly earning potential.

Employer: Not listed

Location: New Haven, CT (in-person)

Type: Other (appears full-time, field-based)

Pay: $1,000 – $4,000 per week

Customer-facing sales role in retail and on-route settings, with driving, merchandising, and some heavy lifting. Offers a flexible schedule and room to grow if you like being on the move and talking with lots of people.

Employer: MWNM Financial (Northwestern Mutual)

Location: New Haven, CT (in-person office)

Type: Full-time

Pay (various ranges listed): up to $60,000 – $250,000+ per year (base + bonus + commission)

Advisory-style sales role helping clients with financial planning and insurance. Comes with training, mentorship, professional licensing support (Series 6 & 63), and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list nearby territories or related roles. Don’t wait too long; sales jobs tend to fill fast when the earning potential is strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.