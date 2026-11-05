🔬 New Haven Science Jobs: Multiple Yale Roles Up to $100K+

New Haven’s research scene is buzzing, and Yale is hiring across lab management and hands-on clinical research. If you’re into data, neuroscience, or human subjects work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Yale University – Higgins-Chen Lab (Biostatistics / Aging Research)

Yale University – Higgins-Chen Lab (Biostatistics / Aging Research) Location: New Haven, CT (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time, staff

Salary: $65,000 – $101,000/year

Lead code and multi-omic data management for an AI/ML-focused aging and mental health lab. You’ll handle full-stack development, SQL databases, GitHub repos, and R/Python packages, plus data use agreements and compliance. Great fit if you want to publish on software/databases and earn authorship on papers while keeping a modern, scalable research data stack running.

Employer: Yale University – Department of Psychiatry, PAIN Lab

Yale University – Department of Psychiatry, PAIN Lab Location: New Haven, CT (Connecticut Mental Health Center / CNRU)

(Connecticut Mental Health Center / CNRU) Type: Full-time, fixed-term staff

Salary: $28.43/hour

Work Model: On-site, healthcare worker role

Support NIH-funded human lab studies and clinical trials testing non-opioid treatments (including cannabinoids and psychedelics) for chronic pain and addiction. Day-to-day includes participant recruitment, consent, pain testing, REDCap data entry, IRB paperwork, and helping with drug administration sessions. Solid option if you want hands-on clinical research experience in psychopharmacology and pain, with chances to contribute to presentations and publications.

Note: This same PAIN Lab RA job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Yale posts similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.