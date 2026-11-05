💻 New Haven IT: Multiple High-Paying Remote & AI Roles

New Haven’s tech scene is leaning hard into AI and cloud right now. If you’re strong in Java or data/ML, there are some serious opportunities on the table.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Remote (East Coast hours) , client in Connecticut

, client in Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Salary: About $90,000–$100,000/year equivalent (DOE)

Work fully remote while building Java/Spring Boot apps that tie into ERP and other business systems. Great fit if you have 3+ years of Java, REST APIs, SQL, and want a long-term contract with a path to permanent.

Employer: Talent Groups (for a life insurance/financial client)

Talent Groups (for a life insurance/financial client) Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end AI and ML projects using Python, SQL, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, and GenAI/LLMs (RAG, agents). Ideal if you have 6+ years in advanced analytics, 2+ years with enterprise GenAI, and want to ship real production models in a regulated environment.

Employer: Talent Groups (for a life insurance/financial client)

Talent Groups (for a life insurance/financial client) Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact architecture role designing enterprise Data & AI platforms across mainframe, DB2, Snowflake, Postgres, and modern GenAI tools like Snowflake Cortex, Azure OpenAI, Copilot. Best for someone with 12+ years in data/enterprise architecture and 5+ years in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex on details for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.