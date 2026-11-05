🏥 New Haven Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

New Haven’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — lots of travel contracts, plus a few solid local roles if you want to stay put. Here are some of the best options hiring in and around New Haven, CT.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $3,741–$4,021 weekly

Type: Internship / Travel, 6-week assignment, Nights, 4x12s

This MS/Tele RN contract at a Level 1 trauma, 1411-bed acute care hospital offers high weekly pay, a short 6-week commitment, and night shifts. Aya adds day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and CEUs.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $2,904–$3,108 weekly

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week assignment, Nights, 4x12s

Step-down RN role in a Level 1 trauma academic center with 1:3 ratios on nights. Great fit if you’re comfortable with vents, ABGs, central lines, and want strong pay plus Aya’s housing and full benefits.

Employer: Concentra

Location: New Haven, CT (370 James St)

Salary: $28.31–$44.00/hour

Type: Full-time, clinic hours 8AM–5PM

Outpatient role combining x-ray and medical assistant duties in an occupational health clinic, Monday–Friday days only. Comes with a sign-on bonus up to $10,000 and no nights or weekends listed.

Employer: Aya Education

Aya Education Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $2,266–$2,426 weekly

Type: Contract, 26/27 school year, Days, 4x8s

School-based SLP role with daytime hours, weekends off, and summer coverage options. Aya offers CEUs via MedBridge, housing or stipend if eligible, and potential to extend or go permanent.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $2,238–$2,452 weekly

Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

PT contract at an occupational health center, with day shifts and the option to extend. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Fair Haven Community Health Care

Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $23.19/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-line role in a federally qualified health center pharmacy serving underserved patients. Great fit if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want steady hours, patient contact, and mission-driven work.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: Estimated package around $2,126/week (per listing)

(per listing) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights, 12-hour shifts

Med Surg/Tele travel contract with Medical Solutions’ usual perks: day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k), and a dedicated recruiter. Good pick if you want solid pay plus flexible travel customizations.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $2,917 weekly

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, Nights, 12-hour shifts

High-hour ER contract for RNs who like a busy emergency setting and bigger paychecks. Includes day-one medical, housing options, and extra perks like CE, pet insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: $2,171 weekly

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights, 12-hour shifts

Similar ER travel role with fewer hours than the 48-hr option, better if you want work–life balance while still keeping strong weekly pay and full travel benefits.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: New Haven, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract, 13 weeks, Days, 3x12s

Day-shift Med/Surg Oncology role at a large Level I trauma academic center with 1:4–5 ratios. Ideal if you have 2+ years oncology, Epic experience, and want a teaching-hospital environment.

Employer: Kinstead

Location: Connecticut (including New Haven)

Salary: Potential ~$100–$150 per clinical hour; up to ~$250,000/year full-time

Type: Full-time, independent practice support

For Nurse Practitioners ready to build their own insurance-based practice. Kinstead handles credentialing, billing, tech, and branding while you control schedule, visit length, and clinical focus (primary care, women’s health, mental health, etc.).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in nearby units and specialties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.