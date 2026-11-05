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New Haven
🏥 New Haven Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
New Haven’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — lots of travel contracts, plus a few solid local roles if you want to stay put. Here are some of the best options hiring in and around New Haven, CT.
Travel MS/Tele Registered Nurse – Up to $4,021/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $3,741–$4,021 weekly
- Type: Internship / Travel, 6-week assignment, Nights, 4x12s
This MS/Tele RN contract at a Level 1 trauma, 1411-bed acute care hospital offers high weekly pay, a short 6-week commitment, and night shifts. Aya adds day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and CEUs.
Travel Step Down Registered Nurse – Up to $3,108/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $2,904–$3,108 weekly
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week assignment, Nights, 4x12s
Step-down RN role in a Level 1 trauma academic center with 1:3 ratios on nights. Great fit if you’re comfortable with vents, ABGs, central lines, and want strong pay plus Aya’s housing and full benefits.
Radiologic Technologist – Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: New Haven, CT (370 James St)
- Salary: $28.31–$44.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, clinic hours 8AM–5PM
Outpatient role combining x-ray and medical assistant duties in an occupational health clinic, Monday–Friday days only. Comes with a sign-on bonus up to $10,000 and no nights or weekends listed.
School Speech-Language Pathologist – Up to $2,426/week
- Employer: Aya Education
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $2,266–$2,426 weekly
- Type: Contract, 26/27 school year, Days, 4x8s
School-based SLP role with daytime hours, weekends off, and summer coverage options. Aya offers CEUs via MedBridge, housing or stipend if eligible, and potential to extend or go permanent.
Travel Physical Therapist – Up to $2,452/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $2,238–$2,452 weekly
- Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
PT contract at an occupational health center, with day shifts and the option to extend. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.
Pharmacy Clerk – Community Health Center
- Employer: Fair Haven Community Health Care
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $23.19/hour
- Type: Full-time
Front-line role in a federally qualified health center pharmacy serving underserved patients. Great fit if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want steady hours, patient contact, and mission-driven work.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: Estimated package around $2,126/week (per listing)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights, 12-hour shifts
Med Surg/Tele travel contract with Medical Solutions’ usual perks: day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k), and a dedicated recruiter. Good pick if you want solid pay plus flexible travel customizations.
Travel ER RN – 48 hrs/week – About $2,917/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $2,917 weekly
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, Nights, 12-hour shifts
High-hour ER contract for RNs who like a busy emergency setting and bigger paychecks. Includes day-one medical, housing options, and extra perks like CE, pet insurance, and 401(k).
Travel ED RN – 36 hrs/week – About $2,171/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: $2,171 weekly
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights, 12-hour shifts
Similar ER travel role with fewer hours than the 48-hr option, better if you want work–life balance while still keeping strong weekly pay and full travel benefits.
Travel RN – Med/Surg Oncology (Days)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, Days, 3x12s
Day-shift Med/Surg Oncology role at a large Level I trauma academic center with 1:4–5 ratios. Ideal if you have 2+ years oncology, Epic experience, and want a teaching-hospital environment.
Start Your Own NP Practice – Connecticut (Fall 2026)
- Employer: Kinstead
- Location: Connecticut (including New Haven)
- Salary: Potential ~$100–$150 per clinical hour; up to ~$250,000/year full-time
- Type: Full-time, independent practice support
For Nurse Practitioners ready to build their own insurance-based practice. Kinstead handles credentialing, billing, tech, and branding while you control schedule, visit length, and clinical focus (primary care, women’s health, mental health, etc.).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in nearby units and specialties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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