🛒 New Haven retail hiring now with multiple flexible roles

New Haven’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local property groups. If you like talking to people and staying active on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time, temp, and full-time work here.

Employer: The Hakimian Organization

The Hakimian Organization Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $18/hour + potential bonus

This role is all about greeting prospective renters, giving tours, answering questions, and helping with applications and leases. No experience or license needed, and there’s bonus potential—great if you’re friendly, organized, and open to some evenings/weekends.

Employer: North Point Capital Group LLC

North Point Capital Group LLC Location: New Haven, CT (06510)

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $18/hour + bonus opportunities

Help show luxury apartments, follow up with leads, and guide renters through the application process. No real estate experience or license required, flexible hours (including weekends), and a good fit for students or anyone with strong people skills.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94/hour base + uncapped commission (many earn $19.94–$30+/hour)

Work as a Mobile Expert, helping customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while earning commission on your sales. Comes with bonuses, insurance options, 401(k), and clear growth paths if you love tech and hitting goals.

Employer: Paper Source

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Temporary, retail

Help customers find cards, gifts, and wrap while keeping displays neat and fun. This is hands-on, creative retail with a focus on friendly service, and even part-timers get store discounts and access to some paid time off and benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Temporary, flexible hours

Pay: $16.94–$20.50/hour

Run the register, help customers on the floor, stock shelves, and support photo and online pickup services. Offers flexible scheduling plus access to health, dental, vision (with enough hours), employee discount, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: ALDI

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: Starting at $20/hour with scheduled raises up to $22/hour

You’ll stock, cashier, help with curbside pickup, and keep the store clean and organized. This is a fast-paced, physical role with strong starting pay and steady hours at a well-known grocery chain.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.