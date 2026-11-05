🔧 New Haven Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Haven has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level shop work to managing big campus buildings. If you like staying active and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Part-time (benefits available for part-time)

(benefits available for part-time) Pay: $17.39 – $27.17/hour

Entry-level role where you learn to do oil changes, tire work, basic repairs, and road tests as part of a busy auto team. Comes with day-one benefits, paid time off, training, and a path to grow your skills in the automotive world.

Employer: Yale University

Location: New Haven, CT (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Staff

Salary Range: $82,000 – $131,500/year

Leads day-to-day building operations, maintenance, and custodial services across Yale facilities. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree plus strong facilities or trades experience and want to supervise staff, manage projects, and keep large buildings safe and efficient.

Employer: Complete Cleaning

Location: New Haven, CT (On the road)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: About $1,200 – $1,500/week (plus bonuses, commission, tips, fuel card)

Hands-on field role doing air duct, dryer vent, carpet, and tile cleaning for homes and businesses. You’ll be moving equipment, driving to jobs, working with a partner or solo, and can grow into a lead position if you perform well.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.