🏗️ New Haven engineering roles with multiple $68K–$100K+ openings

New Haven’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already mid‑career. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Volunteer / entry-level

Salary: $68,250 – $88,750 (listed range)

Support planning, design, and permitting for land development and infrastructure projects using tools like AutoCAD and Civil 3D. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil Engineering (0–2 years’ experience) and want hands-on site/civil work with a well-known national firm.

Employer: MBP

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $100,000 (listed range)

Commissioning role focused on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and building systems for public and private projects. Ideal if you have an HVAC tech degree or equivalent experience, know ASHRAE commissioning, and want strong benefits plus room to grow into project leadership.

Employer: DeSimone Consulting Engineering

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,500 – $96,000 (listed range)

Structural project engineer role working on mid- to high-rise buildings using tools like Revit, ETABS, RAM, RISA, SAFE. Best for candidates with a BS or MS in Structural/Civil Engineering and 3–5+ years of building design experience who want complex, high-profile projects.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on experience levels and paths to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.