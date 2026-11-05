💰 New Haven Accounting & Finance: Multiple Local Openings

New Haven’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level accounting support to high-end wealth and tax roles. If you like numbers and client work, there’s a mix of corporate and retail tax paths here.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage complex trust and investment accounts for high-net-worth, multi-generational families. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in trust/estate planning, enjoy client-facing work, and want to grow business while handling fiduciary risk and wealth planning.

Employer: CFS

Location: New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Target Compensation: $52,000 – $56,000

Great fit if you’re early in your accounting career and want hands-on experience with reconciliations, AR support, and general accounting. You’ll work in Excel daily, help resolve payment issues, and get training and mentoring from a supportive accounting team.

Intuit TurboTax Retail Expert Roles (via SonicJobs)

All of the roles below share the same core job: working on-site in a TurboTax retail or flagship location, preparing taxes, giving in-person tax advice, and acting as a community-facing tax expert. They require:

Employer: Intuit (recruited by SonicJobs )

Intuit (recruited by ) Location: Listed as New Haven, CT (on-site TurboTax store)

Listed as (on-site TurboTax store) Type: Non-exempt, minimum 20 hours/week, year-round

Base pay range (NY reference): $32.50 – $36.00/hour (final pay depends on location and experience)

(final pay depends on location and experience) Key requirements: Active PTIN, ~3+ years paid experience filing 30+ 1040 returns/season, comfort in a front-facing retail environment, and ability to work weekends and peak season hours.

You’ll:

Prepare simple to complex individual tax returns using TurboTax

Provide live tax advice and planning tips

Help grow a local client base and build long-term relationships

and build long-term relationships Represent TurboTax in the community and possibly online (content, events, etc.)

Here are the different title variations you’ll see, all pointing to this same core opportunity:

If you’re an EA, CPA, tax attorney, or seasoned preparer who likes in-person client work and community outreach, these are worth a close look.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.