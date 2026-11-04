🛒 Multiple New Hartford Retail Jobs Paying $16–$19/hr+

New Hartford is busy right now with steady retail and customer service hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Location: New Hartford, NY

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $16.00/hour

Overnight role stocking shelves, moving merchandise (up to 25 lbs), and keeping the store ready for the next day’s rush. You’ll also greet customers, run the register, and help with promos in a fun, fast-paced discount store.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: New Hartford, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.15/hour

Help customers solve home improvement projects in the Building Materials department, from finding products to loading carts and processing orders. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lincoln Davies Building Supply

Location: New Hartford, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Work in a newer design showroom helping customers with kitchen, bath, and millwork projects from start to finish. Great fit if you enjoy design, quoting projects, and giving more personal, one-on-one service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.