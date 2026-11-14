📅 Fall leaf craft at Harmonie State Park

Join volunteer Kathy at Harmonie State Park for a fun, hands-on leaf craft.

On November 14, 2026 at 10 AM CT, stop by the OEP building at 3451 Harmonie State Park Road, New Harmony, IN 47631.

If supplies are available, you’ll use hammers to pound leaf dye onto fabric to make a pretty keepsake. If not, you’ll switch to leaf painting instead. Either way, it’s a simple, kid-friendly way to enjoy fall leaves.

Just show up at the OEP at 10 AM CT to join in.