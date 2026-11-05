Cape Fear Museum closed Nov. 9 for maintenance

The Cape Fear Museum will be closed on Monday, November 9, 2026 for cleaning and maintenance. The museum will return to normal hours on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and will be open on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day. More information: https://t.co/suo2qoGmBV

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Hanover County Government (county-wide services that serve Kure Beach)