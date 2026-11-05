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Kure Beach

Cape Fear Museum closed Nov. 9 for maintenance

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7oNM_1GoNHGhK00

The Cape Fear Museum will be closed on Monday, November 9, 2026 for cleaning and maintenance. The museum will return to normal hours on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and will be open on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day. More information: https://t.co/suo2qoGmBV

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Hanover County Government (county-wide services that serve Kure Beach)

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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