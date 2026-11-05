undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Free one-day exhibit: Wilmington in 1898 history, Nov 8
📅 One-day free exhibit: Wilmington in 1898
Learn more about Wilmington’s history at a special one-day-only display from Cape Fear Museum.
When: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1–4 pm
Where: 230 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 – Pancoe Classroom in the shared lobby
Cost: FREE for this event
Drop in anytime between 1 and 4 pm to see rarely seen items related to the Wilmington massacre and coup d'état of 1898, including:
- Issues of The Daily Record
- Manly family photographs
- A White Government Union pin
- Other artifacts that help tell the story of 1898
A digital station will let you explore an interactive storymap, and museum staff will be there to share insights and answer questions.
Visitors are also encouraged to stop by Cape Fear Museum afterward (regular admission fees apply) to watch the museum’s short film on the massacre and coup d’état in the Cape Fear Stories exhibit.
More Info: Calendar • From the Collection: Wilmington in 1898
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.