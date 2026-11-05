📅 Free one-day exhibit: Wilmington in 1898 history, Nov 8

📅 One-day free exhibit: Wilmington in 1898

Learn more about Wilmington’s history at a special one-day-only display from Cape Fear Museum.

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1–4 pm

Where: 230 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 – Pancoe Classroom in the shared lobby

Cost: FREE for this event

Drop in anytime between 1 and 4 pm to see rarely seen items related to the Wilmington massacre and coup d'état of 1898, including:

Issues of The Daily Record

Manly family photographs

photographs A White Government Union pin

pin Other artifacts that help tell the story of 1898

A digital station will let you explore an interactive storymap, and museum staff will be there to share insights and answer questions.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop by Cape Fear Museum afterward (regular admission fees apply) to watch the museum’s short film on the massacre and coup d’état in the Cape Fear Stories exhibit.