New Hampton has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like cars, people, and fast-paced work. NAPA Auto Parts is hiring for a couple of key roles that can grow into a long-term career.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: New Hampton, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the whole store while still working with customers at the counter. This role supports the Store Manager with sales, scheduling, inventory, and opening/closing, and is a clear pathway to Store Manager for someone with leadership experience and an interest in automotive parts.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: New Hampton, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to person at the parts counter, helping both retail and wholesale customers find what they need. Good fit if you like talking with people, solving problems, and staying busy with sales, basic inventory help, and order prep—no deep auto background required, just a willingness to learn.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—NAPA often uses these roles as a starting point for growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.