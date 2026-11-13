New Hampton’s hospital is busy and paying well for experienced travel nurses right now. If you like variety, premium pay, and flexible schedules, these could be worth a look.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice Location: MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center, New Hampton, IA

Type: Part-time, 13-week travel assignment (3x12, 12-hour day shift )

(3x12, ) Pay: Gross weekly rate: $2,484

Day-shift ED travel role with premium pay, flexible scheduling, and the chance to float across units and locations. Ideal if you have 2+ years recent ED or specialty experience and want FirstChoice perks like DailyPay and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center, New Hampton, IA

Type: Part-time, 13-week travel assignment (3x12, 12-hour night shift )

(3x12, ) Pay: Gross weekly rate: $2,556

Night-shift Med Surg/Tele travel role with premium pay and a flexible start date. Great fit if you have 18+ months recent Med Surg/Tele experience, like floating, and want travel options plus benefits like 403(b) eligibility and certification reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—FirstChoice often has similar roles across the region.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.