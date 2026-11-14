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Meredith
📅 Tom Boisse live at Twin Barns Brewing, Nov. 14
4 days ago
📅 Live music: Tom Boisse at Twin Barns Brewing
Enjoy an evening of live music with Tom Boisse at Twin Barns Brewing Company, 194 DW Highway, Meredith, NH.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST
- Location: Twin Barns Brewing Company, 194 DW Highway, Meredith, NH
If you’re looking for something low-key to do that night, you can stop by Twin Barns during these hours to catch the show while you grab a drink or bite to eat.
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