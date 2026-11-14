📅 Live music: Tom Boisse at Twin Barns Brewing

Enjoy an evening of live music with Tom Boisse at Twin Barns Brewing Company, 194 DW Highway, Meredith, NH.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST

Location: Twin Barns Brewing Company, 194 DW Highway, Meredith, NH

If you’re looking for something low-key to do that night, you can stop by Twin Barns during these hours to catch the show while you grab a drink or bite to eat.