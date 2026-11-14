undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Hampshire
📅 Free online holiday cooking class with AARP NH
4 days ago
📅 Free online holiday cooking class with AARP NH and the New Hampshire Food Bank
On Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 p.m. ET, you can join a free Zoom cooking class from home.
An instructor will walk you through a full seasonal menu:
- Herb-crusted rack of lamb with Dijon mustard, garlic, Parmesan, parsley and rosemary
- Bright pistachio gremolata with orange and parsley
- Creamy asparagus risotto with lemon and Parmesan
You can cook along in your own kitchen or just watch and save the recipes for later.
The class is virtual on Zoom, hosted by AARP New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Food Bank. Advance registration is required to take part online.
For questions, contact AARP New Hampshire at nhaarp@aarp.org.
More Info: Cook a Holiday Meal with the NH Food Bank
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.