📅 Free online holiday cooking class with AARP NH and the New Hampshire Food Bank

On Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 p.m. ET, you can join a free Zoom cooking class from home.

An instructor will walk you through a full seasonal menu:

Herb-crusted rack of lamb with Dijon mustard, garlic, Parmesan, parsley and rosemary

Bright pistachio gremolata with orange and parsley

with orange and parsley Creamy asparagus risotto with lemon and Parmesan

You can cook along in your own kitchen or just watch and save the recipes for later.

The class is virtual on Zoom, hosted by AARP New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Food Bank. Advance registration is required to take part online.

For questions, contact AARP New Hampshire at nhaarp@aarp.org.