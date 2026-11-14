🏛️ Central NH schools and housing costs: 2014–2026 trends

The 2026 Housing Chapter maps for the Central NH Regional Master Plan look at how school enrollment and housing costs have changed across towns like Concord, Bow, Franklin, Weare, Northwood, Belmont, and many others.

Elementary & community school enrollment (Map 3.1)

From 2014–2026, many towns saw fewer students in their elementary or community schools. The map shows percentage change with the actual number of students in parentheses. Examples of declines include:

-22.5% (-18 students)

-19.1% (-397 students)

-27.3% (-79 students)

Some towns gained students, such as:

27.4% (+66 students)

27.9% (+116 students)

9.6% (+20 students)

Towns are grouped into five bands: more than -22%, -22% to -13%, -13% to -3%, -3% to 10%, and more than 10%. Concord schools are combined, and Hillsborough and Deering are shown together as Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School.

K–12 student population by town of residence (Map 3.2)

This map looks at all school-age kids, counted where they live, not where they go to school. Many towns again show declines, such as:

-23.9% (-48 students)

-21.2% (-160 students)

-18.9% (-876 students)

-23.6% (-223 students)

Some towns gained students:

6.2% (+85 students)

22.4% (+86 students)

27.4% (+66 students)

Change categories are: more than -23%, -23% to -15%, -15% to -3%, -3% to 7%, and more than 7%.

Renters paying over 35% of income (Map 3.3)

This map shows where renters spend a heavy share of income on housing. Using 2024 Census tracts for Concord and Bow, and town-level data elsewhere, it groups places into:

Less than 15% of renters cost-burdened

of renters cost-burdened 15–40%

40–65%

More than 65%

Some listed values are very high, including 53.6%, 56%, 62.9%, and up to 84.9% of renters paying more than 35% of income on rent.

Homeowners with mortgages over 35% of income (Map 3.4)

This map tracks owners with mortgages whose housing costs top 35% of income. Categories are:

Less than 7%

7–15%

15–23%

More than 23%

Reported values range from 0% and 2% in some areas up to 31.8%, 32%, and 37.9% in others.

All four maps cover the same Central NH towns and are produced by CNHRPC using data from NH GRANIT, NHDOT, NHDES, NH DOE, and the US Census Bureau, and are meant for planning purposes only.