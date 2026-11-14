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Books & Literature
📅 Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group on Nov. 16 at 6 PM
12 days ago
📅 Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group meets Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
The group will be discussing “Robopocalypse”, a sci‑fi thriller about a powerful AI called Archos that takes over the world’s technology and launches a “Robot War,” turning everyday machines against humans.
If you enjoy science fiction, fantasy, or just want to try a new book club, this could be a fun way to meet neighbors and talk about a fast‑paced, tech-focused story.
For more details about the Sci/Fi Fantasy Book Group, call Eric at 603-895-9543.
More Info: Calendar • Sci/Fi Fantasy Book Group ~ 6:00 PM
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