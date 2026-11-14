📅 Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group meets Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The group will be discussing “Robopocalypse”, a sci‑fi thriller about a powerful AI called Archos that takes over the world’s technology and launches a “Robot War,” turning everyday machines against humans.

If you enjoy science fiction, fantasy, or just want to try a new book club, this could be a fun way to meet neighbors and talk about a fast‑paced, tech-focused story.

For more details about the Sci/Fi Fantasy Book Group, call Eric at 603-895-9543.