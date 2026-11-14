🚧 Trench work and paving on Merrimack & Spring Streets

Starting Wednesday, November 11, the town’s contractor will begin excavating a trench to about 4 inches deep on Merrimack Street and Spring Street to get ready for paving, which is planned for Wednesday or Thursday, November 18 or 19.

During this work:

Metal plates will be placed at driveway entrances so residents can still get in and out.

will be placed at so residents can still get in and out. Merrimack Street will be one-way only, with all traffic exiting onto Summer Street.

If you live on or drive through this area, allow a little extra time and watch for workers and traffic changes.

This work is being done by the Bristol Water and Sewer Department to finish the project before winter weather hits.