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Local Authority
⚠️ Wilmot Transfer Station building on track for Nov. 24
12 days ago
⚠️ Wilmot Transfer Station building set to finish Nov. 24
The town reports that the new Wilmot Transfer Station building is on schedule to be finished by November 24.
If you’d like to keep up with this project and other town news, you can join the town’s email updates list through their website.
More Info: Wilmot Transfer Station – building update! - Town ...
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