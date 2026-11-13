Driving work is busy around Hart's Location, NH right now, with temp HGV shifts that can fit around your life and may turn into more regular work.

Below are several Abacus Agency roles for HGV drivers, all starting early and focused on local deliveries and collections.

Employer: Abacus Agency

Abacus Agency Location: Hart's Location, NH (serving Andover & nearby areas)

Hart's Location, NH (serving Andover & nearby areas) Type: TEMPORARY , ad hoc 1–5 days with full-time opportunities possible

, ad hoc with full-time opportunities possible Pay: HGV2 – £16.00–£18.75/hour (minimum); HGV1 – £18.00–£20.75/hour (minimum)

Day shifts from 04:00, doing deliveries and collections; some handball may be needed. Good if you want flexible shifts now with the chance of more ongoing work later.

Requirements: Current and valid HGV2 licence, full CPC, Digi Tacho, and max 6 points on licence.

Employer: Abacus Agency

Abacus Agency Location: Hart's Location, NH (serving Andover & nearby areas)

Hart's Location, NH (serving Andover & nearby areas) Type: TEMPORARY , 1–5 days ad hoc with potential for ongoing work

, ad hoc with potential for ongoing work Pay: Not listed

Early day shifts from 04:00, doing deliveries and collections; some handball depending on the client. Nice option if you want to top up your income with flexible cover work.

Requirements: Current and valid HGV2 licence, full CPC, Digi Tacho, and max 6 points on licence.

Employer: Abacus Agency

Abacus Agency Location: Hart's Location, NH (serving Andover & nearby areas)

Hart's Location, NH (serving Andover & nearby areas) Type: TEMPORARY , 1–5 days ad hoc

, ad hoc Pay: Not listed

HGV2-only role on day shifts from 04:00, focused on deliveries and collections; some handball may be required. Good if you’re HGV2-qualified and want simple, straight driving work.

Requirements: Current and valid HGV2 licence, full CPC, Digi Tacho, and max 6 points on licence.

If one of these fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re on their books before the next busy spell hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.