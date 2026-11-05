Belmont to Honor 2026 Baseball State Champions

The Belmont Red Raiders 2026 Division III New Hampshire baseball state champions will be honored with a Ring and Banner Ceremony on Monday, November 9, at 6:30 PM at Belmont High School. The free event, open to the public, will feature a 2026 State Championship banner unveiling, team and coach introductions including returning 2026 graduates, and a special ring presentation by members of the 1988 BHS State Championship Team.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Shaker Regional School District