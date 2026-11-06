⚠️ Farmington town offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Farmington town offices closed for Veterans Day

The Farmington Municipal Offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

Offices will reopen on Thursday with normal hours:

Most municipal offices: open at 8:00 AM

Town Clerk/Tax Collector’s Office: opens at 8:30 AM

If you need to handle town business, like paying taxes, registering a vehicle, or other clerk services, plan to visit before November 11 or come in starting Thursday, November 12 at the times listed above.