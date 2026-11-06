📅 STEM Saturday for kids 5+ at Kimball Library Nov 7

📅 STEM Saturday for Kids 5+ on November 7, 2026

Bring the kids to Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave, Atkinson, NH 03811 on Saturday, 11/7/26 at 10:00 AM for a fun STEM Saturday.

Kids ages 5 and up can:

Try hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math

Move between different stations

Experiment, build, and discover at their own pace

This is a drop-in program — no registration required.

Questions? Call the library at 603-362-5234.

Library hours: