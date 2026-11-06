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Atkinson

📅 STEM Saturday for kids 5+ at Kimball Library Nov 7

8 days ago
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📅 STEM Saturday for Kids 5+ on November 7, 2026

Bring the kids to Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave, Atkinson, NH 03811 on Saturday, 11/7/26 at 10:00 AM for a fun STEM Saturday.

Kids ages 5 and up can:

  • Try hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math
  • Move between different stations
  • Experiment, build, and discover at their own pace

This is a drop-in programno registration required.

Questions? Call the library at 603-362-5234.

Library hours:

  • Mon–Thu: 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM
  • Fri: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Sat: 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

More Info: STEM Saturday (Ages 5+): Saturday, 11/7/26 at 10 A...

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