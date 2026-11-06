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Atkinson
📅 STEM Saturday for kids 5+ at Kimball Library Nov 7
8 days ago
📅 STEM Saturday for Kids 5+ on November 7, 2026
Bring the kids to Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave, Atkinson, NH 03811 on Saturday, 11/7/26 at 10:00 AM for a fun STEM Saturday.
Kids ages 5 and up can:
- Try hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math
- Move between different stations
- Experiment, build, and discover at their own pace
This is a drop-in program — no registration required.
Questions? Call the library at 603-362-5234.
Library hours:
- Mon–Thu: 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM
- Fri: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Sat: 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM
More Info: STEM Saturday (Ages 5+): Saturday, 11/7/26 at 10 A...
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