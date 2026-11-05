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Londonderry
🚧 Paving on Hardy Road Nov 5–6 with traffic delays
3 days ago
🚧 Paving work on Hardy Road Nov 5 (backup Nov 6)
The Londonderry DPW will be paving Hardy Road from Royal Lane to the power line crossing (near 225 High Range Road).
- Start date & time: Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 AM
- Backup date: Friday, November 6 (if needed)
- Traffic pattern: One-way alternating traffic
- Impact: Drivers should expect longer delays in this area.
If you normally drive this stretch of Hardy Road, plan extra time, consider another route, and use caution around the work zone.
More Info: High Range Road Paving Operations - Royal Lane to ...
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