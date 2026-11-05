🚧 Paving on Hardy Road Nov 5–6 with traffic delays

🚧 Paving work on Hardy Road Nov 5 (backup Nov 6)

The Londonderry DPW will be paving Hardy Road from Royal Lane to the power line crossing (near 225 High Range Road).

Start date & time: Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 AM

Backup date: Friday, November 6 (if needed)

(if needed) Traffic pattern: One-way alternating traffic

Impact: Drivers should expect longer delays in this area.

If you normally drive this stretch of Hardy Road, plan extra time, consider another route, and use caution around the work zone.