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Violet’s Way: Portsmouth Church Property Being Transformed into Community of Housing, Healing and Hope
By News Release,8 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A historic church property in Portsmouth is being transformed into a new community that will bring together affordable housing, services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, a new place of worship, and the preservation of an African burial ground dating back to the era of slavery.
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