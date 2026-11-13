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Apple Hill String Quartet + Flying Gravity Circus lift one another in soaring show in Wilton
By News Release,9 days ago
The collaboration brings together three longtime New Hampshire institutions: Apple Hill, a cornerstone of the state’s cultural life since 1971; Flying Gravity Circus, serving the Monadnock and Souhegan regions since 1999; and High Mowing School, a Waldorf school founded in 1942. A new aerial rigging system in HMS’s Pine Hill Auditorium was made possible by a private donation, with supplemental funding from the Cornelia and Michael Bessie Foundation and the Kingsbury Fund.