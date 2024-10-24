New Hampshire gubernatorial candidates face balancing act: more housing vs. local control

New Hampshire Housing estimates the state needs to build 60,000 housing units by 2030 in order to meet local demand. (Getty Images)

In the final days of their campaigns for New Hampshire governor, both Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig have promised action to address the state’s housing crisis.

But the candidates have also been careful to pledge their devotion to another New Hampshire political priority: local control.

The two goals – building new housing and allowing communities to retain veto power over that housing – are often at odds. Policy analysts and advocates say local zoning codes are one of the biggest hurdles to the construction of new homes.

And Ayotte and Craig’s positions and public statements appear designed to thread a needle that can sometimes appear contradictory.

Craig, a former Manchester mayor, has emphasized that change should broadly come from the ground up, not from the state.

“I do believe that is one of the barriers to building homes: local zoning ordinances,” Craig said during a debate with Ayotte on New Hampshire Public Radio Tuesday. “But I do believe it is something that the local communities should control.”

Instead, Craig says the state should provide incentives to any city or town that is interested in updating its zoning codes, on a voluntary basis.

But Craig’s written housing plan , featured on her campaign website, includes two proposals for the state to override that local control. One is a move for the state to cap the minimum parking spaces that towns may set for housing developments, and another is a proposal to pass legislation allowing homeowners to build two accessory dwelling units by right, overturning any local zoning prohibitions to the contrary.

Ayotte, a former U.S. senator and state attorney general, has also stressed the need for local control.

“I believe that local voice is important in New Hampshire, so I would not want to interfere with local decision-making, she said at an Oct. 15 debate with Craig hosted by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council.

But the Republican candidate has also appeared to waver on a proposal for the state to expand the number of accessory dwelling units allowed by right.

“I think addressing issues like ADUs – there was legislation that was proposed to allow the building of ADUs – things like that we can work on,” Ayotte added at the Oct. 15 debate.

Moderator Jac Cuddy pressed Ayotte on that point. “That was to force communities to allow (ADUs),” he said to Ayotte, referring to the bill, House Bill 1291 . In response, Ayotte suggested she might not support a full zoning code override.

“Well on that one, you know, I think that there are areas where we can work with communities on the ADU legislation to make sure it’s a compromise,” she responded. “… But that local voice is important.”

The effort to push for development while balancing local opinions comes as housing remains a top concern for voters – in New Hampshire and nationally. Both gubernatorial candidates have multi-part housing plans. Craig released hers Aug. 27, ahead of the Sept.13 primary; Ayotte published hers to her website Oct. 22.

And both campaigns’ plans prioritize the state offering “carrots” to towns to encourage them to build housing rather than “sticks” to force them to change zoning codes.

Craig’s housing plan would “incentivize communities to designate up to 50 percent of their municipal downtown commercial zone for mixed-use housing projects.”

She would also support a law enabling towns and cities to provide “density bonuses” allowing affordable housing developments to build more apartments than developments that are not affordable.

Craig would work to pass a “historic rehabilitation housing tax credit” that could give a financial boost to developers converting historic buildings into housing units; expand programs to help first-time buyers with purchasing a home; and create new tax credits for developments on vacant lots, as well as a state-backed credit program for smaller developers.

Ayotte’s plan calls for expanding the “InvestNH” program, which devotes state and federal dollars to developers and municipalities that encourage housing.

She has vowed to sell unused state land to convert to housing. She has also supported the continuation of the Housing Champions Program , a $5 million initiative in which towns and cities that change their zoning codes to better allow workforce housing can receive financial assistance from the state based on the number of housing units produced.

Ayotte has particularly emphasized the need to streamline state approval processes for new developments. Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill this summer to reduce the wait time for driveway permits to 60 days, but Ayotte says similar time limits should be passed for other reviews by the Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and the Department of Transportation.

“I was just at a group meeting with the New Hampshire Home Builders yesterday, and they were telling me about a project that’s been delayed 18 months at the state level,” she said at the NHPR debate Tuesday.

“… The state approval process, I think, could be much better and more efficient.”

Craig has also included support for reducing application turnaround times for housing projects by state agencies in her plan.

Meanwhile, Craig says she is entertaining an idea that has proven politically difficult: Allowing cities and towns to impose rent caps.

“Our state doesn’t have laws as they pertain to price gouging, and I think that is something that we need to look into,” she said at the debate Tuesday.

A group of Democratic lawmakers advanced a similar proposal in 2023; the bill, House Bill 95 , was rejected by the full House of Representatives, 301-63.

Statewide housing bills that limit how much a municipality can restrict housing have proven to be difficult to pass politically.

In May, the state Senate voted down HB 1291, which had passed the House and would have given property owners the right to build up to two accessory dwelling units on their properties and overridden any zoning codes that prohibited that. Senate Republicans raised concerns it could lead to unsightly developments that could reduce neighbors’ property values.

But Ayotte and Craig have both drawn attention to projections from a state agency, New Hampshire Housing, that estimate the state needs to build 60,000 housing units by 2030 in order to meet local demand.

“We have a real lack of supply of housing in this state right now, of all forms,” Ayotte said in the Tuesday debate. “And that’s causing a crunch for families and keeping our young people here and also keeping seniors in their home.”

Craig agreed. “We need to build more housing and when we do that, the cost of housing will go down,” she said.