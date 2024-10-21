Secretary of State: Mail in absentee ballots ASAP

Voters still have time to request absentee ballots. (Kate Brindley | New Hampshire Bulletin)

Voters planning to mail in their absentee ballots should do so as soon as possible, or by Oct. 28, Secretary of State David Scanlan said in a press release Monday, citing postal delays.

Mailed-in absentee ballots must reach local clerks by 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, and ballots returned in person must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Ballots received after these deadlines are not counted.

Voters are encouraged to submit their ballots in person rather than by mail if possible, the press release said.

Voters still have time to request absentee ballots, which may be used in a variety of circumstances, such as disability or being out of town on Election Day. More information can be found online.