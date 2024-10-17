Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New Hampshire Bulletin

    Craig and Ayotte agree there’s a child care crisis. Neither commit to more state funding.

    By Annmarie Timmins,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIQoT_0wAK65jQ00

    Children explore at the Let’s Grow Outside, which has child care centers in Bedford and Amherst. Gubernatorial candidates Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig have said expanding affordable, high-quality child care is a top priority. (Courtesy of Let’s Grow Outside)

    The next governor will inherit a statewide child care crisis that has persisted despite recent state and federal investments totaling more than $160 million . And to tackle it, she will get a tight budget that’s lost two key revenue streams: millions in pandemic aid and the now-repealed interest and dividends tax.

    The crisis is complex.

    There are too few slots because recruiting and retaining workers is hard at a median salary of $15.62 an hour , less than what retail workers and preschool teachers earn, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. That’s contributed to a shortage of slots that totaled about 8,400 a year between 2018 and 2022, the institute found.

    And what’s available is expensive and can be far from a family’s home.

    The average annual cost of child care in a center for an infant and a 4-year-old together was $28,340 in 2022, according to the institute. And, the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire recently reported that while the number of child care slots for children under 5 increased by 5.6 percent between 2017 and 2024, the number of providers for that age group dropped by about the same amount, leaving more communities without child care.

    Both candidates running for governor, Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig, have said expanding affordable, high-quality child care in New Hampshire is a top priority. Each has also shared her own experiences of raising children while working.

    Ayotte called the child care shortage a problem as serious as the housing crisis at a recent forum hosted by AARP NH and Stay Work Play. At the same forum, Craig shared her own story of struggling to find child care for her second child.

    Here’s where Ayotte and Craig stand on two key child care issues: cost and workforce.

    Scholarships

    The state subsidizes child care costs for eligible families through a child care scholarship program that is funded with state and federal dollars. Lawmakers expanded the eligibility in the current budget to make child care more affordable for low- and moderate-income families.

    Lawmakers also increased the amount of subsidies.

    Now, a family of two making under $72,193 a year may be eligible if it meets other requirements: their children must be under 13, or 18 if they have a disability, and they must be working, looking for work, or in a training program.

    The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute reported in August that enrollment increased 21 percent in the first six months of the changes. Still, child care providers and others have said the application process can be so difficult and time consuming that some eligible families are not taking advantage of the assistance.

    Kelly Ayotte

    Both Craig and Ayotte said they support the expanded eligibility and increased subsidies and echoed concerns about the application process. Both said they would streamline that process, namely by cutting the “red tape” but have not been more specific.

    As one step in that direction, Craig said she’d work to ensure the state fills vacancies, which she said have contributed to delays in delivering state services generally.

    At the forum, both candidates connected the need for more child care to the economy.

    “Families say that this scholarship has been instrumental in allowing working mothers to stay working and thriving,” Ayotte said.

    Joyce Craig

    Craig recalled talking with a mother who said she was spending about 70 percent of her income on child care.

    “So to me, it’s really easy to be able to look at a process and fix it so we have more people getting the scholarships that they need to send their children to child care on the state side,” Craig told the audience.

    Assistance for child care workers

    Beginning in January, child care providers will be automatically eligible for a child care scholarship if their earnings are equal to or less than the median income where they live. They must also meet the other scholarship requirements.

    The one-year, $1 million pilot project passed this year was celebrated by child care advocates, though they noted that most child care providers already qualify for the existing scholarship due to their income. The pilot will not continue unless lawmakers include it in the budget.

    Neighboring states have taken their own steps to entice more people into the child care workforce.

    Maine provides child care workers a monthly stipend of up to $625. Vermont reimburses eligible state employees for some child care costs. And Massachusetts has a pilot program that provides financial assistance to child care providers.

    Neither candidate responded when asked by the Bulletin if they supported those specific measures. Nor did they reply to a question asking if they’d support continuing New Hampshire’s pilot scholarship program beyond one year.

    Craig said in an email that she supported “alleviating costs through property tax exemptions for childcare facilities and providing incentives to increase the number of childcare workers.”

    During the pandemic, the state funneled pandemic relief aid, which won’t be available going forward, to child care providers for worker bonuses and other investments.

    Ayotte cited a need to “elevate” the child care profession and to look beyond state government to increase access.

    “As governor, Kelly will work with community colleges and universities to provide additional training and business management skills to support child care as a career path in New Hampshire,” her campaign said in an email.

    Ayotte also said she would work with the private sector to support employer child care programs and look for ways for nonprofits to add or expand child care. At the forum, she cited the Boys and Girls Club of Nashua’s $10 million campaign to enhance its child care services.

    “This is not an easy one, but it’s going to have to be…all of us working together,” Ayotte said at the forum.


    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Marcel Sylvestre
    1d ago
    no more democrats they will destroy New Hampshire and probably make it a sanctuary state for their benefits like money 💰 then they will try to take our guns and they will try to take our first amendment.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Photo Essay: Kamala Harris Rally in Bucks County Showcases Republican Supporters Who Are Putting ‘Country Over Party’
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Marconi indicted on two felony charges
    New Hampshire Bulletin2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 hours ago
    Casey: $18.4M awarded for revitalization in Pa. coal communities; $0 coming here
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 hours ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz16 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy