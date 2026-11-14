New Glarus is busy on the production side right now, especially in food manufacturing. If you like steady work, clear schedules, and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Link Snacks (Jack Link’s)

Link Snacks (Jack Link’s) Location: New Glarus, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: Friday–Sunday, 4:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (3rd shift weekend)

Pay: $18.50 – $20.00/hr + $1.50/hr shift premium

Weekend shift with long days but only three days a week. You’ll handle raw meat, add ingredients, move product between machines, and keep the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace and want solid pay for fewer workdays.

Employer: Link Snacks

Link Snacks Location: New Glarus, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Thursday, 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (4-day week)

Pay: $16.96 – $25.44/hr

Day-shift role on a four-day schedule, no experience or diploma required. You’ll help mix ingredients, move meat, load racks, and keep records so everything meets food safety rules.

Employer: Link Snacks (Jack Link’s)

Link Snacks (Jack Link’s) Location: New Glarus, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: Friday–Sunday, 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. (overnights)

Pay: $15.81 – $23.71/hr

Overnight weekend shift focused on finished product: counting and packing snack packages, building pallets, and keeping everything labeled and clean. Great if you prefer nights and want your weekdays mostly free.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.