🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Jobs in New Glarus, WI with Link Snacks

New Glarus is buzzing with food manufacturing work right now, especially at Link Snacks (Jack Link’s). If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Link Snacks (Jack Link’s)

Link Snacks (Jack Link’s) Location: New Glarus, WI

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift, Friday–Sunday, 6:00 am – 6:30 pm

, 3rd shift, Pay: $15.81 – $23.71/hour

You’ll work on the packaging line for Jack Link’s meat snacks—counting and packing product, building pallets, and keeping the area clean and safe. No experience or education required, just solid attendance, ability to do repetitive work on your feet, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs. Benefits include health coverage, 401k, paid holidays, and PTO.

Also posted here if you prefer Indeed: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Link Snacks (Jack Link’s)

Link Snacks (Jack Link’s) Location: New Glarus, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a leadership role over multiple production areas, focused on safety, staffing, training, and hitting production goals. Requires at least a high school diploma or GED plus 2+ years in the food industry with supervisory experience (a degree and more experience are preferred). You’ll manage supervisors and team members, drive process improvements, and work closely with maintenance and CI.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.